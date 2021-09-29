Cyberpunk 2077 Designer Looking for Quest Feedback

It’s been nearly a year since Cyberpunk 2077‘s release, and it’s safe to say that things didn’t quite work out the way that a lot of players hoped they would. While the game has had a rocky year to say the least, Cyberpunk has earned a faithful fanbase, and there are elements that have worked for some players. Quest designer Pawel Sasko took to Twitter to ask those fans for feedback on the game’s quests, and the ones that specifically worked best. This way, the team can work to improve things in the future.

“Currently working on a retrospective look at Cyberpunk 2077 quests for my team: going to analyze the reception of our players — the goal is to improve, identify what worked well, what didn’t, and why,” Sasko wrote on Twitter. “Could you help? Write what Cyberpunk 2077 Quest has really stayed with you?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

CD Projekt Red has been working to turn perception around on Cyberpunk 2077, and getting an idea of what worked for players is a good way to do just that. Hopefully, the opinions that Sasko is collecting will help to improve future content for the game, as well as CD Projekt Red’s future endeavors. Prior to Cyberpunk 2077, Sasko also worked on the quests for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, so it’s possible the information could help shape the next Witcher game, as well.

So far, it’s looking like Sasko has gotten a significant amount of feedback, with a lot of players sharing elements they enjoyed, and those they didn’t. Of course, one Twitter user pointed out that some players might have forgotten some of the game’s earlier quests by now, but Sasko says that could prove which ones had the biggest impact.

“If the memory of the quest stayed this long, that’s exactly what I want to examine and improve on creating ever-lasting experiences,” the designer wrote.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you think this is a good sign for the future of Cyberpunk 2077? Which of the game’s quests was your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!