Rockstar Games has begun releasing the first big update for Grand Theft Auto 6 following its launch. Prior to its arrival this past week, Rockstar let loose a couple of pre-release patches for GTA 6. Since the game wasn’t yet live, players weren’t sure what these updates actually did, but they were likely meant to polish GTA 6 just a bit more and resolve any last-minute issues that those at Rockstar may have found. Now, with players having spent time with GTA 6 for roughly four days, Rockstar has started to implement new fixes based on errors that have popped up frequently.

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As of today, Grand Theft Auto 6 update version 1.002.002 has started to roll out across PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. The patch isn’t an enormous one by any means, as it mainly looks to address random bugs players have been running into. By far the biggest issue that Rockstar has resolved is related to autosaves, as this feature wasn’t working as intended for some players. As a result, some lost quite a bit of progress when playing GTA 6 due to the autosave function not operating as it should.

The remainder of the bugs that Rockstar has fixed in this update are much less notable, for the most part. Some of these errors are related to game crashing, while others are tied to Wanted Levels and phone calls not working properly. Moving forward, Rockstar will undoubtedly continue to release more updates for GTA 6 like this, some of which will surely end up being far more extensive. For the time being, though, it’s great to see how quickly Rockstar has responded to complaints that some players have had and has looked to rectify these issues sooner rather than later.

To get a look at everything that has been done to Grand Theft Auto 6 in this inaugural update for the game, you can view the full patch notes below.

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