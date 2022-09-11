Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Bad News for PS4 and Xbox One Players

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has shared bad news for those that are looking to continue playing the open-world RPG on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Within the past week, CDPR revealed the first (and only) major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 entitled Phantom Liberty. And while the announcement of this long-awaited piece of DLC made a number of fans interested in the game once again, it seems that this add-on won't be available to play everywhere.

Following the announcement of Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt Red confirmed that the expansion will only be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia platforms. As such, those still playing the last-gen version of the game on PS4 and Xbox One won't be able to experience the add-on content for themselves.

Furthermore, CD Projekt Red also confirmed that it will be phasing out support for PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077 as a whole. While these versions of the game will still receive "technical support," wholly new content will no longer be arriving after the release of a future update.

"Following Patch 1.6 (the Edgerunners Update), we want to focus our attention and resources on the new-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 so we can further develop and upgrade the game on those consoles and PC," the studio explained in a recent update message. "In practice, that means after Patch 1.6 your game will continue to work on previous-gen consoles and we will continue to provide technical support to players — as we do with all our other games. However, new content updates and improvements will no longer be available for previous-gen consoles, including the upcoming expansion."

In short, this is probably a move that CD Projekt Red should have made with Cyberpunk 2077 years ago. The game's well-documented poor launch was largely due to the fact that last-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 ran very poorly. So much so, in fact, that many fans believe that the game never should have released on these platforms to begin with. And while CD Projekt Red can never undo that decision, clearly, it's now looking to leave PS4 and Xbox One in the past when it comes to the future of Cyberpunk 2077.

Are you disappointed to hear that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077 won't be supported in the future? Or is this a decision that CD Projekt Red should have made long ago? Share your own thoughts on the matter with me either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.