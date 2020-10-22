Cyberpunk 2077 May Have Another Unexpected Secret Character

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release next month via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia, and when it does, it may have an unexpected character that CD Projekt Red has been keeping secret. Back in 2019, Cyberpunk 2077 shocked the world at E3 when it revealed not only is Keanu Reeves in the game, but a prominent character in the game. Since then, it's revealed other, less notable cameos, such as Alanah Pearce. That said, it looks like it may have another big cameo in the chamber, though nothing that compares to Keanu Reeves. More specifically, speculation is making the rounds that one of the world's most popular streamers, Dr Disrespect, could be in the game.

The speculation began as a result of a cryptic new tweet from the Two-Time himself. More specifically, over on the social media platform, the streamer quote-tweeted a tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account about the game being a month away. Within this quote tweet, Dr Disrespect teases his fans with "just wait until you see what we have planned." This is followed by "next level."

Of course, this could be hinting out a lot of things, but the first and most common conclusion jumped to is that Dr Disrespect has a cameo in the game, and considering the aforementioned context, that seems quite possible. However, given the somewhat controversial history of the streamer, it seems unlikely CD Projekt Red would add the Doc to their game.

Just wait until you see what we have planned. Next level. https://t.co/xgxtRu4QVJ — #Doctober (@drdisrespect) October 19, 2020

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. As alluded to, this could be teasing quite a number of things, many of which are nowhere near as notable as a cameo.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait long to find out if the streamer is in the game because it's out on November 17 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia.

For more coverage on Cyberpunk 2077 -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: