Cyberpunk 2077 Promises State of the Art NSFW Scenes

Cyberpunk 2077 looks like one of the most ambitious games of this generation, and that’s a big reason why PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia gamers are so excited for it. That said, CD Projekt Red isn’t cutting corners anywhere. In fact, even the game’s sex and NSFW scenes are being made with state of the art technology. Again, most ambitious game of the generation. As you may remember, sex scenes will unfold from a first-person perspective, which is different from the third-person perspective The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had. This means not only will they be more graphic and in your face, but they will likely force CD Projekt Red to dump more resources into the details and make things look believable.

According to the Polish studio, the team has done “a lot of mocap (motion capture)” for sex scenes, which suggests, well, realistic looking sex scenes. CD Projekt Red didn’t disclose many more details on this part of the game, but it sounds like it’s putting just as much focus into these scenes as any other scene in the game, which is sure to please some fans.

That said, it will be interesting to see how CD Projekt Red handles this, because it will certainly be flirting with an Adult Rating at this point, which I’m sure it wants to avoid at all costs for the simple fact that AO-rated games sell less. In other words, don’t expect anything too graphic or detailed. In fact, they may even be less graphic than the scenes in The Witcher 3 simply because them being in first-person automatically makes them subject to more scrutiny from rating organizations.

Cyberpunk 2077 is poised to release on April 16, 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. For more news, rumors, and media on the open-world role-playing game, click here.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”