The Next Clamshell Handhelds Are All About ‘80s Computers

Nintendo introduced the world’s first handheld clamshell gaming system, the Game & Watch, in 1980. The company continued that design with the Game Boy Advance SP, Nintendo DS, and Nintendo 3DS, but Mario’s home isn’t the only place for handheld gaming. They’re incredibly popular in the homebrew and ROM communities, thanks to their portability and the amount of processing power they can pack with modern technology. Now, a new line of products celebrating ‘80s computing and the video games that made them great has introduced two new clamshell systems, and there’s plenty for retro enthusiasts to get excited about.

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Retro Games Ltd., which specializes in producing mini and full-size recreations of retro systems using modern components, has joined forces with Evercade and Blaze Entertainment to launch two new clamshell devices. They’re the C64 Handheld and the Spectrum Handheld, referencing two 1980s personal computers that were incredibly popular: the Commodore 64 and the ZX Spectrum, respectively. Both devices share the same design, with minor aesthetic changes to approximate the look of the systems they emulate, and each comes with 25 classic games popular on each of the ’80s-era computer systems.

The C64 and Spectrum Handhelds Pay Homage to ’80s Gaming

Image courtesy of Evercade & YouTube

These two handhelds are both being released on October 15, 2026, and will retail for $129.99 each. A collector’s edition will also be available from Funstock for $149.99. That version will include a hard shell carry case along with a specially designed Crash or Zzap magazine. The clamshel handhelds will come loaded with 25 games already built in, but they also feature a MicroSD card slot, allowing gamers to add more games, so long as they’ve legally obtained the ROMs. Each handheld boasts a 4.3 IPS screen with an 800×480 resolution.

Additionally, they’ll feature a headphone jack and USB port, which will enable keyboard or joystick support, though it’s not needed to play the devices’ included games. As you can see in the images, the handhelds’ design pays homage to the original computers themselves. The C64 features plastic buttons, while the Spectrum boasts rubber buttons just like the original ZX Spectrum. The system is loaded with the proper configuration and button mapping for the 25 titles it includes. Players can remap and tailor them for any additional games added to the system, so it has loads of functionality.

These are the games that will be included with each system:

The C64 Handheld:

A Pig Quest

Sam’s Journey

Nebulus

Boulder Dash

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

Paradroid

Hunter’s Moon Remastered

Knight ‘n’ Grail

Aztec Challenge

Krakout

Lee

Druid

Encounter!

Galencia

Ice Guys

Metal Warrior Ultra

Millie & Molly

Planet Golf

Shadow Switcher

Spherical

Squish ‘Em

Steel Ranger

X-Out

Yeti Mountain

It’s Magic 2

The Spectrum Handheld:

Starquake

Head Over Heels

Manic Miner

Skool Daze

Tiny Dungeons

Archon: The Light and the Dark

The Great Escape

Bounder

Switchblade

Nightmare Rally

M.O.V.I.E.

Avenger: The Way of the Tiger II

Bugaboo the Flea

Devwill Too ZX

Hammerfist

Hammer Knight

Penguin Attack

S1NCLA1R C1TY

Shovel Adventure

Snake Escape

Sorcerer Kid Adventure

Splat!

Tourmaline

Where Time Stood Still

Zynaps

The C64 and Spectrum Handhelds Are Available for Pre-Order

Image courtesy of Evercade & YouTube

If you’d like to get your hands on one or both of these new handheld devices from Retro Games Ltd., they are available for pre-order. While there’s no limit to the number you can order, if you want a collector’s edition, you should act quickly. They’re limited to only 2,000 units. While that sounds like a lot, the collector community will likely scoop them up sooner rather than later. They’re up on Funstock and open for pre-order, so be sure to grab one if you’re interested. If you do get your hands on one, feel free to leave us a comment with your thoughts after it arrives in October.

Are you excited for the Spectrum and C64 handhelds? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!