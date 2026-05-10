Steam’s Most Popular Horror Game of 2025 Is Back at the Top of the Charts Thanks to a Major Update

Though many gamers still love a good single-player experience, the Steam charts are often dominated by games that are fun to play with friends. And that spans all genres from cozy to horror and beyond. Indeed, since it first released in February 2025, R.E.P.O has enjoyed its fair share of time at the top of the Steam charts. At one point, the co-op horror game enjoyed a player peak of over 271,500 gamers. As with many games, R.E.P.O. has slowed down a bit since then. However, many fans are flocking back to the horror hit thanks to its third major Early Access update.

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R.E.P.O. developer Semiwork combines humor and horror for a solidly good time in its Early Access hit. Along with keeping the community informed about what’s next, Semiwork’s dev vlog videos are deeply entertaining in their own right. And recently, fans got the news they were hoping for in one of those dev vlogs – the release of another major update for R.E.P.O. The latest influx of new content, dubbed The Cosmetics Update, arrived on May 7th. And since then, the daily player count for R.E.P.O. has surged from a daily peak of around 35K players to over 96,900 and counting. Clearly, players were more than ready for an excuse to jump back into this co-op sensation.

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R.E.P.O. has enjoyed an Overwhelmingly Positive review average since it released into Early Access in February 2025. The game lets players team up with up to 5 friends to engage in a physics-based hunt to retrieve and extract all manner of objects. Its proximity chat, in-game humor, and cartoon horror made it one of the most popular new horror games on Steam in 2025. And now, players are rediscovering the fun of R.E.P.O. thanks to its latest major update.

Though it’s called The Cosmetics Update, this latest major R.E.P.O. patch has plenty to offer beyond looks. Not that Semiwork skimped in that department, however. The patch brought in a whopping 500+ cosmetic items for players to use to customize their semibots in the game. That came alongside an upgrade to the in-game shop, with a mysterious new shopkeeper to oversee it. Along with cosmetic items, the update added a few more in-game items, including a Leaf Blower, Roll Staff, and more. You can see a few of them in action in Semiwork’s latest dev vlog below:

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Along with the cosmetic additions and shop updates, this latest R.E.P.O. patch brings in several new features and improvements. Players can now see their own shadows and enjoy a less dramatically loud sound when hurt by healing other players. Several in-game items now have new player interactions, and the UI has gotten a few improvements, as well. And of course, it’s not a major update without a slew of bugfixes and balance adjustments. Several glitches have been fixed with this update, including issues with enemies and guns in the game. For the full list of new features and bug fixes, you can check out the complete R.E.P.O. patch notes on Steam.

R.E.P.O. is currently in Early Access for PC via Steam. The game costs $9.99 at full price, with a current deal of 30% off through May 11th to celebrate the new update. A 1.0 release date hasn’t yet been set, but Semiwork estimates the game will be in Early Access for roughly 1.5 years.

Have you played R.E.P.O. yet? Are you planning to jump back in to check out the update? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!