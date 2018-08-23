‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Now Playable From Start to Finish, Developer Confirms

Ever since the official reveal for Cyberpunk 2077 during E3 2018, fans of CD Projekt RED have been dying to learn more. With the private demo during both E3 and Gamescom getting rave reviews, that anticipation continues to shoot through the roof – and with good reason.

The enormous open world set in the gritty future filled with grime and glamour has been six years in the making thus far. From what we ourselves saw from the private demo back in June, the game itself looked incredibly polished and ready to go. Now the developers over at CD Projekt RED has confirmed the good word that the Cyberpunk adventure is completely playable from start to finish which means – we’re closer to that delicious finish line after polishing is done.

So what else is there to do? Plenty.

There is still tons of playtesting that needs to occur, bugs to be found and fixed, and not all of the assets are present. Basically – it’s like any other game in the final stretch, there’s always more work to be done. Still, this is a huge milestone for the team and great news for those anxiously awaiting release date news.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, did you see that the concept art from earlier this week hid a special message to fans? The rabbit hole goes deep on this one, so you’re definitely going to want to check out our previous coverage here to see the picture trailer but the gist is that there were four pieces of concept art show in total, seen here, but one attentive fan noticed a little something extra in one of the images. For the piece of art below, one person noticed that there was a “bit.ly” link in the top right corner. This is a website used to shorten links. When someone manually entered in the hyperlink, that was when the mystery truly began.

Follow the trail here. In the meantime, we still don’t have a release date yet for Cyberpunk 2077, but I think it will be a few years off before it hits shelves. But trust us, it will be worth the wait.

For more about the game itself, as per the studio over at CD Projekt RED:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”

