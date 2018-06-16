Concerns Over Cyberpunk 2077 Not Being “Dark” or “Gritty” Enough Addressed

Cyberpunk 2077 stole the show at E3 2018, not only because of the reveal of its first trailer since the initial one in 2013, but because of its one hour long demo shown behind closed doors to members of the press. The press has been buzzing about it, and the Internet has been buzzing about it in harmony.

But it isn’t without its critics, many of whom have voiced concerns over the game’s new trailer, and how it isn’t dark or gritty enough.

For those that missed it, the aforementioned new trailer showed off all the classic staples of Cyberpunk: the body augmentations, haywire AR headsets, etc. It was all there. But the trailer boldly decided to show off the cityscape during daytime, rather than depicting it during the night time, like you may expect.

Further, the classic scenes of dark alleyways, corporate skylines juxtaposing dystopian living conditions, and the seedy underbellies of the city, weren’t really on display.

As a result, some fans took to the Internet concerned that the game wasn’t going to be dark or gritty, or at least not dark or gritty enough.

In the wake of this response, Mike Pondsmith — the creator of the original table-top role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is based on (and who is intimately involved with the project) — took to the Internet himself to lay to rest said concerns.

As you can see, Pondsmith confirms that the game will have a day/night cycle and dynamic weather — which is to be expected, The Witcher 3 had both after all — and thus nobody needs to worry the game won’t be dark, gritty cyberpunk.

In fact, if you ignore the sunny skies in the trailer, and just focus on the subject matter, it’s all pretty dark and gritty already.

That said, while I think the trailer looked great — despite perhaps one too many mohawks — I can’t wait to see how the city comes alive at night, the preferable time of day for any cyberpunk fan.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and may be a cross-gen release. For more information and media on the game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of it. For our impressions of the game — which we saw behind closed doors at E3 — click here.