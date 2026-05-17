Next Nintendo Direct Reportedly Happening Soon

The next Nintendo Direct is reportedly happening soon, or at least this is the speculation following a new update. Summer is upon us, which means gaming events are upon us. There will be Summer Games Fest, of course. Xbox will likely have its big presentation like it has in years past. There is often, but not always, a big State of Play from PlayStation. And there is typically also a sizeable Nintendo Direct, and usually a sizeable Direct for partners as well.

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Ahead of all this, Google revealed the Nintendo Direct archive was recently updated, as spotted by Famiboards. This led many to believe a Nintendo Direct was imminent, but nothing came of this. This is actually not surprising if you know the precedent, though. This is not the first time this has happened. For example, back in January 2021, the Nintendo Direct archive was updated not just once, but a few times, confusing Nintendo Switch users at the time. There was no Nintendo Direct in January, but one did arrive shortly after in February. The question is, were these two things related? If they were, then the implication would be that a new Nintendo Direct is happening in June.

Of course, take all this speculation with a grain of salt, but there is something here. Unfortunately, Nintendo is unlikely to clear the air with a comment, as it never comments on rumors, leaks, and speculation. That said, if Nintendo bucks expectations and does provide any type of comment, we will update the story accordingly.

It’s worth noting that even if there is nothing to this, in hindsight, it may give the appearance of being legitimate because timing and precedent do suggest a new Nintendo Direct is happening soon. How many announcements Nintendo has in the chamber, we do not know, but it has a few 2026 games that still need dates, such as Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and Duskbloods. There is also Splatoon Raiders, as well as Pokémon Wind and Waves, but the latter is slated for 2027, so there is no rush there. The latter probably won’t reappear until Pokémon Day next February. As alluded to above, though, Nintendo doesn’t just have its own announcements it has to make, but it has partners that will need to do the same, and some are going to have to share soon.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.