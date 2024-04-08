Cyberpunk 2077 Lead Teases Potential for New Content Updates

It seems that Cyberpunk 2077 could still receive some new content updates in the future. Following the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 this past year, it was widely assumed that CD Projekt Red would begin winding down its work on the title. Generally speaking, that's exactly what has happened outside of a few different patches that have launched over the past few months to fix various bugs that have been found in the game. Although this focus from CDPR on Cyberpunk 2077 is never going to be what it once was, that doesn't mean that the open-world RPG is completely finished just yet.

Speaking on the Friends Per Second Podcast (via PCGamesN), Cyberpunk 2077 game director Gabe Amatangelo was asked about whether or not any new content is planned for the game other than patches that would be tied to bug fixes. Amatangelo didn't make any promises one way or another, but he also didn't rule out that some tiny new implementations could come to Cyberpunk 2077 down the road. At the end of the day, though, these new additions would all come down to whether or not those at CDPR want to work on such content.

"There might be some small things in the future," Amatangelo said. "It really comes down to how the focus is working on the sequel for Cyberpunk, and as opportunities present themselves, if there's like a little something – a low-hanging fruit if you will, and someone on the team is passionate about it – we're open to it. Who's to say over the next couple of years, but nothing big."

As Amatangelo mentions, CD Projekt Red is in the process of moving on from Cyberpunk 2077 as the studio's next major focus will be The Witcher 4. Beyond this, it's known that a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is also in development at the company right now as well. However, this project is still in the very early stages and likely won't be seen or heard from for a long time. As such, any happenings with the franchise in the coming years would be related to Cyberpunk 2077 itself.

Are there still new features or fixes that you'd like to see come to Cyberpunk 2077? Or are you hoping that CD Projekt Red turns the page and instead begins fully working on Cyberpunk 2? Let me know either down in the comments section or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.