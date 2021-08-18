Cyberpunk 2077 Players Are Divided Over the New Update
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update is live alongside official patch notes that reveal and detail everything the massive update does to and for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia game. The update is primarily focused on improvements and fixes, but it does include three new bits of free DLC. That said, despite making considerable improvements to the game and despite coming with free DLC, players are divided over the latest patch.
On one hand, you have players who are grateful that CD Projekt Red hasn't cut and run on the game, which it could easily do. The game has already made plenty of money. Rather than do this, developers continue to work on and try and fix the game all while the proper PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are worked on. To this end, the developer just pushed a large patch that will go a long way to improving the game.
That said, it seems many fans have lost their patience with CD Projekt Red and the game, and were hoping the update would have a bigger impact on the state of the game. Meanwhile, others aren't impressed with the new bits of DLC and some are even growing frustrated with the lack of information on the aforementioned PS5 and Xbox Series X versions. Again, in short, the replies to the tweet announcing the update are divided.
Hooray
Hooray! Thank you all so so much for such a informative stream. Excited to see the QOL changes and the DLC! Keep at it 👊🥰— Aidan🐺⚔️- Witcher & Cyberpunk 2077 (@WoodyWoodChoppr) August 18, 2021
Damn That's A Lot of Fixes
Damn, that's a lot of fixes! You guys have been busy.— Alex Moukala (@alex_moukala) August 18, 2021
Looking forward to see new content once the game is ready for that, keep it up!🙏🏾
Dope Patch
This patch is dope. Everything is starting to feel as smooth and responsive as a completed game should. For those who didn’t read the patch notes - definitely buy OPTICAL CAMO - located at the ripperdoc in Santo Domingo near the rancho Coronado east fast travel location.— Luke Dunlap (@LukeD420) August 18, 2021
This Just Did A LOT of Fixing
To all the people complaining there's not many huge expansions, keep in mind:— ※NightCloud※ (@NightCloud98) August 18, 2021
They first have to fix the groundwork & make that playable, as intended, so they can build on top of that! 1.3 did ALOT of fixing, maybe the integrated expansions will come soon, but it'll take time
Mini-Map Finally Fixed, But...
Minimap was my day 1 issue and its finally fixed :D Also still no walking button for keyboard players tho :/ And some of the vehicles first person impelements are really bad(specially nomad cars) Other than that, thanks you guys for never giving up pic.twitter.com/xuuMWn3mYN— Erdem Atıcı (@2paclypsenow) August 18, 2021
Another Big Download
33.7GB? Seriously? Patching this game is so messed up, file system not hottest design.— Jani Kivelä (@Tovarisc_) August 18, 2021
Not Fixing The Game Fast Enough
I want to play it again 4 the different endings but I don't see anything for returning players.
A lot of the fundamentals are still broken like the Police AI, non-functional perks, faulty weather system, cockpit view bloom, etc. etc.
Appreciate the updates but not the speed.— Balaji Asari🎮📽📺🏎 (@BalajiAsari) August 18, 2021
DLC Isn't Good Enough
Better the second free dlc be a real dlc, not this crap because I'm sure the pay DLCs will be expensive as fuck and after cutting the main story with a crappy excuse and the scam that the game stills being compared with what you promised it is like you guys owe it to us— Unknown And Happy person (@islandjamv) August 18, 2021
Doesn't Fix the Physics
Gentle Reminder that CYBERPUNK still lacks the physics of OLD games like gta 4, mafia,etc.. smh.😑 https://t.co/GbLx1oPxL4— So Tired (@So_Darn_Tired) August 18, 2021