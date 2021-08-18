Cyberpunk 2077 Players Are Divided Over the New Update

A new Cyberpunk 2077 update is live alongside official patch notes that reveal and detail everything the massive update does to and for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia game. The update is primarily focused on improvements and fixes, but it does include three new bits of free DLC. That said, despite making considerable improvements to the game and despite coming with free DLC, players are divided over the latest patch.

On one hand, you have players who are grateful that CD Projekt Red hasn't cut and run on the game, which it could easily do. The game has already made plenty of money. Rather than do this, developers continue to work on and try and fix the game all while the proper PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are worked on. To this end, the developer just pushed a large patch that will go a long way to improving the game.

That said, it seems many fans have lost their patience with CD Projekt Red and the game, and were hoping the update would have a bigger impact on the state of the game. Meanwhile, others aren't impressed with the new bits of DLC and some are even growing frustrated with the lack of information on the aforementioned PS5 and Xbox Series X versions. Again, in short, the replies to the tweet announcing the update are divided.