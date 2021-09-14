Daemon X Machina Sequel in Development

September 13th marked the second anniversary of Daemon X Machina‘s release on Nintendo Switch, and developer Marvelous First Studio celebrated the occasion with an anniversary stream. During the event, producerKenichiro Tsukuda revealed that the team is currently working on a sequel! According to Tsukuda (translated by Twitter user @bk2128) “the team is motivated, but it’s going to take some time until it is actually out.” Unfortunately, that doesn’t give fans of the game much to go on, and specific platforms are also unknown. Hopefully, more details will be revealed about the game in the near future!

For those unfamiliar with the title, Daemon X Machina is a mech action game playable in single-player, or in four-player co-op. Tsukuda is known for his work on the Armored Core series, and the mech designs in the game were created by Shoji Kawamori, who also worked on Armored Core series, as well as Super Dimension Fortress Macross. A demo of the game is currently available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Players that decide to purchase the full game can also obtain free DLC based on The Witcher‘s Geralt and Ciri. A number of paid DLC options are available, as well.

It’s hard to say what fans of the first game should expect from the sequel, but the first game was a strong financial success for Marvelous First Studio. Daemon X Machina also received a mostly strong review from Comicbook.com following its release. In his review, Nick Valdez called it “a mecha anime fan’s dream,” but also found that the game “bites off far more than it can chew.” Hopefully the sequel will be able to bring in the best elements of the first game, while polishing up some of the parts that didn’t shine quite as brightly.

Daemon X Machina is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

