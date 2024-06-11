Dark and Darker Mobile Test Coming Soon

Whether you've been playing Dark and Darker for awhile now ever since Ironmace was embroiled in drama with Nexon over the dungeon extraction game or you just got started with it recently, you'll soon be able to take it on the go with Dark and Darker Mobile, too. The mobile version of the game that's being developed by Bluehole Studio and published by Krafton, the publisher best known for the PUBG series, will be getting a beta test in August. This'll be the first test for Dark and Darker Mobile that's available to wider audiences.

No specific dates for the next Dark and Darker Mobile beta test have been announced, but Krafton said the beta will take place in early August. While the previous one was limited to South Korea, this next one will be available in the United States, Japan, and Turkey as well. This beta will still be a closed one, so those wanting to participate will presumably have to sign up once registrations open and hope that they're selected to join the beta.

Based on what's been shown so far, Dark and Darker Mobile will work largely like Dark and Darker on the PC does albeit with the mobile interface and some slimmed down features to fit the platform. After picking a class and arming yourself, you delve into dungeons to search for loot while fending off monsters and other players in hopes that you make it out with your spoils.

A gameplay trailer was revealed not long ago, but it admittedly shows a much more cinematic take on Dark and Darker Mobile than one might expect from a gameplay trailer and notably does not show how the interface or players' perspectives at all.

Dark and Darker Mobile will start with five different classes based on the information available on the game's site right now. Those are the barbarian, ranger, cleric, rogue, and fighter which are all classes that should look familiar to Dark and Darker players who've been playing on the PC.

And there are even more of those players active in the PC version of the game now that it's gotten a Steam release that's totally free. Dark and Darker players haven't been too satisfied with that version of the game, however, with some saying it's too lacking compared to the paid version while others have expressed frustration that they paid only for others to get the game for free later. Ironmace has been acknowledging that feedback since the Steam version released and has been making changes accordingly.