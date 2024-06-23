Dark and Darker Reveals New Update With Patch Notes

While many Dark and Darker players are waiting for the upcoming beta test for the mobile version of the game, the developers at Ironmace continue to release new updates for the PC version. Remember, Dark and Darker is still in early access, which means the developers are consistently adding new updates. The latest hotfix for Dark and Darker went live recently, introducing several new bug fixes for the hit PvEvP fantasy game. Most of these are relatively minor in the grand scheme of things, but that doesn't mean they aren't important fixes.

The new Dark and Darker hotfix includes an update to spell scaling. Now, spells like Lightning Strike and Holy Strike should appropriately scale with your attributes. Ironmace has also given a slight buff to Rangers and Rogues, making them slightly more effective against characters using full plate mail. That's, of course, only the tip of the iceberg for what is a relatively substantial update in regards to how many things were changed in the hotfix.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Hotfix #54. Dark and Darker is available now on PC, and is coming to mobile relatively soon.

Dark and Darker Hotfix #54 Patch Notes

Hello Adventurers,

The recent hotfix addresses minor bugs and improvements to stability. We fixed issues with several spells not scaling properly with the attributes. We have made some minor balance changes to slightly improve the Ranger and Rogue's effectiveness using certain builds against full plate without making a big impact against the squishier classes. We've also addressed some oversights with the AP system where the treasure score was not removed as previously promised, and a bug where PvP adventure points were not properly calculated. We are still working on the improved matchmaking system which we hope to roll out soon. In the meantime, we have decided to open up VoIP in the basecamp as a test for it's upcoming removal and conversion to a more social area. Thanks and see you in the dungeons!

Changes: