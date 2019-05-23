Exclusive: Dark Horse Unveils First Look at New Final Fantasy Art Books

The Final Fantasy franchise has charmed fans for years, and soon they can get a whole new peek inside of that fictional world. Dark Horse and Square Enix have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look at two new Final Fantasy art books, which provide unique takes on the franchise’s decades of history.

Miniature Final Fantasy: No Adventure Too Large is setting out to provide fans with a unique and adorable look at some of Final Fantasy‘s key moments. The book will feature beloved art from throughout the franchise recreated by miniature photographer Tatsuya Tanka, who takes a whimsical approach to some of the franchise’s iconic scenes.

Tanaka’s vibrant and cheerful miniature photography will be showcased side-by-side with concept art that details the process of each photo’s creation. This 96-page hard cover tome catalogs fan-favorite moments captured from across the Final Fantasy series, followed by a longform interview with Tatsuya Tanaka himself.

FF DOT: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy will honor the franchise in another aesthetic direction, showcasing the intriguing evolution of pixel art from the series. The book will contain detailed sprite sheets that showcase the pixel composition of Final Fantasy‘s beloved characters, highlighting tools used by the developers, and including a special interview with Kazuko Shibuya, the character pixel artist for the Final Fantasy series. The hardcover art book will be 296 pages long, and immerse readers into an iconic aspect of the Final Fantasy history and experience.

Miniature Final Fantasy: No Adventure Too Large will arrive in comic shops and bookstores on December 17th of this year. FF DOT: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy will arrive a month later on January 28, 2020. Miniature Final Fantasy is already available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop.

