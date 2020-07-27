Dark Horse Reveals The Art of Supercell: 10th Anniversary Edition (Exclusive)

✖

Supercell has created some of the most popular mobile games around, with huge hits like Clash of Clans and Clash Royale on their resume, and now Dark Horse Comics is offering fans the perfect way to celebrate the talented studio. In celebration of Supercell's 10th Anniversary, Dark Horse Comics has announced The Art of Supercell: 10th Anniversary Edition, and we've got your exclusive first look and all the details on the gorgeous new book. The new collection will feature every single game from Supercell's catalog, though it will also feature a look at games that have never been released, making it a must-have for fans of the studio.

You'll get loads of concept art and all kinds of behind the scenes looks at the development process of your favorite titles, and you can find the official description for The Art of Supercell: 10th Anniversary Edition below.

"The best teams make the best games. Supercell used this simple sentence to describe their idea of a new kind of games company that would put people front and center. They thought: “What if you put together a games company the way you’d put together a professional sports team?” In that type of model, the sole mission of the founders and management would be to acquire the best talent for every single position, create the best possible environment for them, and then get out of the way. It would be an environment with zero bureaucracy. A place where the best people could make the biggest possible impact and nothing would stand in their way. Everything else, including financial goals, would be secondary. With that philosophy, Supercell and Dark Horse meticulously put together a massive tome of every single game from the eponymous studio!

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

Chronicling each game in order of release, this volume is a must-own for any fan of the Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, Hay Day, Clash Royale, and Boom Beach. Explore each aspect of these games, from developmental concept pieces, to finished, fully rendered environmental shots. This book also gives a one of a kind looks into the games that have never been released, as well as commentary from the Supercell team!"

The Art of Supercell: 10th Anniversary Edition hits stores later this year, and at over 200 pages, the hardcover will retail for $39.99.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.