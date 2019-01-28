This ‘Dark Souls III’ Light-Up Bonfire Collector’s Statue Is Perfect for Dedicated Fans

That beautiful, beautiful bonfire. Dark Souls players know it well — it’s a symbol of salvation, of help. Or, it’s just a spawn point. Still, it’s iconic and now it’s a collectible statue!

“The Bonfire holds many sacred and important meanings in the Dark Souls series,” reads the official statue’s description. “We are excited to present this monumental fire as a 1/6 scale statue. No detail was left uncaptured.The burnt bones buried in ashes and the coiled sword were traditionally sculpted in clay by Shinya Akao. The complex surging flame was digitally sculpted by YU-KI.

“As a surprising feature, the flame is lit by inserting the coiled sword into the earth just like in the video game scene. The details really shine from within, lighted by a special flickering LED.”

For those new to the Dark Souls franchise, these are more than just spawn points. The bonfires also act as a health and Estus replenishment system that is vital for a game as unforgiving as Dark Souls. Eventually, they even act as fast travel points as well!

Interested in scooping up one of these bad boys for yourself? The statues run for $99.99, here’s what you need to know:

Price: US$99.99

Prepainted statue

Material: ABS/PVC

Size: 210mm

Scale: 1/6 Scale

Release: July~August 2019

Sculpt: Shinya Akao (HEADLONG)

Digital Sculpt: YU-KI

Paint: Katsushige Akeyama (-accent-)

As noted above, they aren’t releasing until Summer of this year though an exact date hasn’t been given at this time. You can pre-order it though right here if you’re interested! It’s definitely a unique addition to a long line of high end collectibles for the brutal game series that we all love and cry about.

Thoughts on the bonfire collectible? What other feature in-game would you like to see get the statue treatment? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

