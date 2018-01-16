Dark Souls Remastered Won’t Support Cross-Play

Dark Souls Remastered has a lot to look forward to for returning Souls veterans and newcomers alike, but cross-play with friends and invaders between platforms isn’t part of the remastered package.

Whether it was being teased for the Switch or whether the remastering of the original Dark Souls was coming at all, plenty of rumors leading up to the official announcement from Bandai Namco surrounded the game. Cross-play being included this time was one of the newest rumors to appear, but it appears that players will still be restricted to their own platforms in Dark Souls Remastered.

IGN recently reported that it reached out to check if cross-play would be a part of the remastered title as some speculated it would, but a representative replied with a confirmation that the game “will not have cross-platform play.” The news shouldn’t be too much of a shock to prospective Dark Souls Remastered buyers since that’s not a huge selling point for the game, but some will undoubtedly be a bit disappointed that they won’t get to engage in some jolly cooperation with players on other platforms. Compared to other games like Minecraft that support cross-platform play, Dark Souls doesn’t exactly fit the bill as a likely candidate for the feature, but it’s a nice idea that wouldn’t have hurt anything had it been implemented.

While it won’t include cross-platform play, Dark Souls Remastered also won’t be pulling assets from other, later Dark Souls games as well, such as the poise system from Dark Souls 3. It will, however, be playable in 4K at 60 fps on the PlayStation 4 Pro with similarly impressive upgrades on the Xbox One X properly enhancing the remastered game. Though the players won’t come from other consoles, the remastered version will also support more players in the game’s multiplayer mode with the maximum number of players being upped to six from four. This means more hectic invasions, summons, and battles with even more players able to join your world while you travers Lordran.

Dark Souls Remastered is scheduled to release on May 25 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.