Dark Souls: The Board Game The Sunless City Core Set Is Up for Pre-Order With a Discount

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Steamforged Games is taking another crack at a tabletop version of the Dark Souls video game franchise with The Sunless City, a "new" core set that attempts to fix some of the main issues with previous iterations. To do this, Steamforged partnered with the gaming community to refresh the rules, which includes a a new campaign and encounter system. They've also focused their inspiration on the first Dark Souls video game as opposed to bits and pieces pulled from the trilogy.

Dark Souls: The Board Game The Sunless City includes 15 miniatures (with 3 large bosses), 4 double-sided game tiles, 3 character boards, 200+ tokens, 190+ cards, 15 bespoke dice, 2 health dials, a campaign dashboard, and a rulebook. So, basically, there isn't much new here for those that own the original game (you can download the new rules directly from Steamforged). In fact, previously released core sets include more items, though they can be difficult to find at times, which makes Sunless City compelling for new players. The game is currently available to pre-order here on Amazon for $79.95, which is 27% off the $109.99 list price. It's set to launch on February 14th. Below you'll find Amazon links for the previously released Dark Souls core sets, though availability could be limited and through a 3rd party:

The official breakdown of key features of The Sunless City are as follows:

Cooperative dungeon crawl board game for 1-3 players*

Reimagines the original DARK SOULS: The Board Game experience with refreshed rules driven by community feedback, including a new campaign and encounter system

*Combine with any other DARK SOULS: The Board Game core set to expand to 4 players

Play as the Herald, Pyromancer, or Warrior

Face challenging, AI-driven enemies and brutal boss battles with the Titanite Demon, and Ornstein & Smough

Learn attack patterns and enemy weaknesses to first survive and then succeed

Bring bosses from the previous edition of the board game into your Sunless City campaigns with backwards-compatible rules

Are you prepared to die?

On a related note, Future Press released compendium in 2019 that celebrated FromSoftware's iconic Dark Souls Trilogy, and it sold like hotcakes – fetching hundreds of dollars on eBay after it was gone. Don't waste your money on a third party copy though. Future Press has launched what they call a "strictly limited one-time reprint" that features Future Press 25th Anniversary branding along with some minor changes to the slipcase and cover, and it is now available to pre-order here on Amazon for $49.17, which is 18% off and the lowest price offered thus far in pre-order. It has a release date set for March 31st.