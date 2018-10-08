‘Darksiders 3’ Trailer Reintroduces The Charred Council

We’ve seen a number of action-packed trailer to get us ready for THQ Nordic‘s Darksiders III, which will be arriving just in time for the holidays. But for its latest one, the publisher decided to get more into the lore of the series, as it discusses the place of the Charred Council.

If you’ve played the first two Darksiders games, you may be familiar with the Council. They’re the same ones that demanded War try to turn the tide back towards humanity’s favor in the first game; and then argued with Death in Darksiders II. But for the third chapter in the series, their role seems to be much, much bigger.

The Council’s main role is to preserve the balance between three separate kingdoms — Heaven, Hell and Man. However, once the End War comes around and seven seals are broken, literally anything can happen with fate.

The trailer begins, “Bound by ancient law, they are charged by the creator to preserve the balance, believing that any great power left unchecked threatens the very fabric of existence.” While it tells this story, cinematics are displayed, showcasing just how the three kingdoms attempt to keep at peace, despite their differences with one another.

The seven seals in question serve as the binder for the pact, but “once the third kingdom, the Kingdom of Man, stood ready, the seals would be broken. This would mark the beginning of the End War, a battle that would bring true balance to the universe and decide the ultimate fate of the Three Kingdoms.”

It’s unknown just how Fury’s story will tie in with all this, but since she does serve as one of the Four Horsemen, more than likely her role would involve trying to keep humanity alive while the forces of Heaven and Hell attempt to tear them apart. This is just a guess, but considering that previous Horsemen like War and Death attempted to play saviors, we’ll have to see where she ends up.

You can watch the trailer above and determine how this fits into the overall story for yourself. But it’s great that the developers at Gunfire Games are picking up right where Vigil Games left off with the first two games. We can’t wait to see more of this in action.

Darksiders III will release on November 27 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you pre-order for console, you’ll be granted 24 hour early access, starting on November 26!