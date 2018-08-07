Darksiders III: Players Won’t Be ‘Bombarded’ By Story

The first two Darksiders games were pretty wonderful when it came to delivering sweet action following the end of the world. However, some players may feel that the story got a little too deep for its own good, even if it was brought to us by veteran comic book maestro Joe “Mad” Madureira.

But it appears that the forthcoming Darksiders III isn’t going to have that problem. While speaking with Official PlayStation Magazine (the forthcoming September issue), David Adams, co-founder of the Gunfire Games studio and general manager of Vigil Games (the team that worked on the first two games), made it clear that this time around, action will take focus.

Granted, we’ll still get some details on Fury, and fans won’t be left out in the cold too much with narrative. But Adams explained, “Darksiders is and has always been a videogame. There’s still cool cutscenes and we have scenes around all of the Sins, and cool key story moments, but you’re not being bombarded by story – you’re running around fighting stuff and solving puzzles. That was a purposeful decision.

“When Darksiders II came out people were like, ‘What’s all this RPG crap doing in my Darksiders game?’ You’ve got to take some risks or else the games become stale. But you’ve got to walk the line between risk and not completely betraying what makes the franchise what it is.”

But he also revealed that the game will have a cool power-up system, so that Fury shifts with whatever world she happens to be in. “Take them at your pace. Every time you kill a Sin it levels the world up; your power curve begins to grow away from the world, then you kill a Sin and it resets to match you,” he explained. So, we’ve got that to look forward to, yeah?

Those of you interested in giving Darksiders III a test drive will be able to do so at Gamescom in a couple of weeks, as it’ll be a primary part of THQ Nordic‘s showcase. The rest of us will have to wait just a little while longer, as the game is set for release on November 27 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.