Days Gone Director Hints at PS5 Sequel

Earlier this year, after years of development and delays, Sony Bend’s Days Gone finally hit PlayStation 4, and despite a slightly underwhelming critical reception, the game sold very well and found its fanbase. And it needed to. There was a lot of scuttlebutt and tasty Internet rumors suggesting that Sony Bend would have been shuttered if it didn’t after how long it took to release the game. That said, this isn’t happening, or at least it doesn’t appear to be. But what does appear to be happening is a sequel on the PlayStation 5. According to Sony Bend studio director Chris Reece, the team at the Oregon-based studio wants to continue to explore the world of Days Gone.

“Oh yeah, it is certainly a passion of ours, and that’s what we’ve always wanted to do,” said Reese while speaking to Games Radar. “This is a world that we want to keep breathing more life into, and explore many, many different avenues. So who knows, we’ll see!”

Of course, ultimately it matters less what Sony Bend wants to do, and more what the heads of PlayStation want to do, but I can’t imagine any reason why PlayStation would object to making a follow-up. It’s certainly safer than taking another jab at a new IP.

As you may know, back in June a job listing surfaced from Sony Bend, revealing that work on the studio’s next game is already underway. Whether this is Days Gone 2, who knows, but it sounds like it could be.

Days Gone is available for PS4, and at the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a sequel being in development.

“Days Gone’s road to releasing as a PlayStation 4 exclusive hasn’t been the smoothest one,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “It stars a rough protagonist named Deacon St. John who’s trying to find answers about his wife and a deadly virus that wiped out much of the population and turned people into zombie-like enemies called ‘Freakers.’ Tepid excitement for the game was done no favors by a delay, and compared to Sony’s other exclusives seemingly of the same caliber, it felt out of place as a generic-looking, open-world zombie game. After spending quite a bit of time with Days Gone, it appears those hesitations were warranted.”