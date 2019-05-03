The Art of Days Gone Gives Fans a Behind the Scenes Look at the Apocalypse

PlayStation 4’s latest exclusive is Days Gone, which puts you in the shes of Deacon St. John as you battle to survive in a dystopian world full of the undead. You’ll ride your motorcycle and journey through this harsh world, scratching and clawing against the undead but also against your own kind, who at times can be even more ruthless. Now you can get a behind the scenes look at the new title from Bend Studio in Dark Horse Comics‘ The Art of Days Gone Hardcover, and you can check out a few pages of it right here.

The new book features over 200 pages of concept art, alternate designs, interviews, and more, and you can check out the full description of it below.

“Dark Horse Books and Bend Studio present The Art of Days Gone–an unflinching look at the lovingly detailed production of this hugely anticipated game, featuring hundreds of pieces of concept art and exclusive commentary directly from the team who created it! * Over 200 pages full of concept art and exclusive commentary! * Featuring a look behind the scenes with art and commentary provided by the studio!”

If you’re unfamiliar with Days Gone, you can find out more about it below.

“Harsh Open World: Using the power of PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine 4, Days Gone offers an incredibly realistic and detailed open-world experience. But be careful— day and night cycles, all affect gameplay and enemy behavior

Brutal Sandbox Combat: Perfect your gameplay with an endless combination of strategy and play in every situation. Craft customized items using pieces and parts found in the field, from brutal melee weapons to traps and more

Compelling Story: At its core, Days Gone is about survivors and what makes them human: desperation, loss, madness, betrayal, friendship, brotherhood, regret, love— and hope. It’s about how hope never dies

Play as Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter facing a brutal struggle for survival while searching for a reason to live”

Days Gone and The Art of Days Gone are both in stores now, and you can check out our preview of The Art of Days Gone in the next slides.

