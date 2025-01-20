PlayStation Plus Users “Regret” Waiting So Long to Play Amazing Free Game

PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers across PS4 and PS5 have hundreds of free games in an evolving library to choose from at any given time. With this many options, and this many hours of potential content, it is impossible to play everything in the PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium libraries. That said, there are a few games available in the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries that no subscriber should miss. Recently, one subscriber learned this and shared their lesson on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page.

The top post on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page this weekend is a post urging everyone to play one of 2019’s best games, and one of the best games of the PS4 generation. It also got a release on PS5 in 2021, for those on PS5 interested in checking it out.

The mystery free PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game is Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding, which is set to get a sequel this year in the form of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Until then, there is still time to check out some of Hideo Kojima’s best work to date.

“Play. Death. Stranding,” reads the post. “Seriously, I regret ignoring this game for so long. I can’t guarantee that you’ll like it but at least dedicate a few hours to it and pay attention when the game’s mechanics are explained, especially if you’ve been ignoring it becuase it’s a walking simulator or some other meme. I think the combat and stealth mechanics are great if you take a moment to understand them, and the open world is breathtaking.”

The popularity of the post of course echoes this sentiment, as do many of the comments. That said, it is worth noting that while Death Stranding is an all-time favorite of many, plenty bounce off it, and bounce off it hard. It is an incredible game, but not for everyone.

“Very polarizing game for sure. It 100% clicked for me. I loved it and got the platinum. Definitely not a perfect game but incredibly unique,” reads one of the aforementioned comments.

How long Death Stranding is going to be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, we don’t know. PlayStation owns it, so it is possible it will be available perpetually, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

“The nucleus of Death Stranding is its slow burning story that brews classic sci-fi with old weird fiction on top of foundational ideas and perspectives redolent of writers and visionaries like Kobo Abe and Franz Kafka,” reads a snippet from our official review of Death Stranding on PS4. “Similar to Metal Gear Solid, the story of Death Stranding is a complicated multi-layered narrative that will make you feel lost, but never loses you, and pays back your patience with mind-shattering revelations and remarkable interweaving of personal, intimate moments with an exploration of life’s biggest questions. And the vehicle to all of this is Kojima’s signature style of storytelling, which evokes his past work, but also evolves it.”