Days Gone Initial Sales Reportedly Very Healthy, Despite Negative Reviews

Days Gone is currently sitting at a 72 on Metacritic. Not too bad, but not very great either, especially for a first-party Sony exclusive. Compared to the likes of God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Bloodborne, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Marvel’s Spider-Man, 72 is underwhelming. That said, there’s a lot of people — including some reviewers — that are really enjoying the open-world, post-apocalyptic action-adventure game. And reportedly, despite a healthy amount of middling to flat-out negative reviews, the game is selling pretty well.

According to Benji-Sales, review scores for the Sony Bend game have had minimal to no impact on the game’s launch sales. More specifically, the game’s launch sales are on par with Mortal Kombat 11’s PS4 sales, and higher than Mortal Kombat 11’s Xbox One sales. And given that Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the biggest launches of 2019, that’s pretty impressive.

Reviews dont seem to have had any sort of detrimental impact on Days Gone launch sales. Or at least in terms of Day 1. Physical sell through is looking comparable to the initial sales of MK11 PS4 version. And higher than MK11 Xbox One. So yeah, things are looking strong pic.twitter.com/h3aDNCabgq — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) April 27, 2019

Whether Days Gone goes on to sell comparatively to other Sony first-party games remains to be seen. Given that there aren’t many notable releases next month, it definitely has the room to breath and sell well into May.

As you may know, zombie games traditionally sell pretty well, as do open-world games. Combining the two, like Days Gone does, is usually a winning formula in the mainstream space. Further, if this report is accurate, than this goes shows that review scores really don’t impact sales. This is something that’s been increasingly the case for awhile, and will likely only become more and more true as time goes on.

Days Gone is available for PS4 and the PS4 only. For more news, media, and information on the exclusive, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title — including our official review — by clicking right here. And of course feel free to leave a comment or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ with your thoughts on Days Gone. Are you enjoying it?

