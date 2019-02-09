PS4’s ‘Days Gone’ Gets New Screenshots

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment dropped a new batch of Days Gone screenshots revealing a softer side of protagonist Deacon St. John and perhaps what he fights for in the chaotic and dreadful world he finds himself trying to survive.

More specifically, the new screenshots show Deacon St. John and his significant other Sarah Whitaker spending time together and the bounty hunter smiling, something that I reckon he doesn’t do very often. There’s also a single screenshot that provides a great look at the game’s Oregon wilderness, which looks beautiful on the PS4 Pro (where all the screenshots are captured) and presumably pretty good on the standard PS4 as well.

“Deacon St. John and Sarah Whitaker were an unlikely couple: He was from rural Oregon, a member of an outlaw motorcycle club; she was from Seattle, a botanist with a degree in biochemistry,” reads ‘Deacon and Sarah’s Wedding Invitation‘ website on PlayStation.com. “But from the moment they met, on the back roads of Farewell Oregon, they were inseparable.

“Now they’re ready to ride off into the sunset and face the next chapter of life together as man and wife.”

I’ve personally been sold on Day’s Gone since it was revealed, but I haven’t been super sold on its protagonist Deacon. He seemed like a cookie-cutter, emotional-less bounty hunter that was just going to be consumed with revenge. But these screenshots show a much more human side of Deacon, and seems to reveal that Day’s Gone will be an emotional journey on top of being a dangerous one.

Day’s Gone is poised to release on April 26, exclusively via the PS4, and priced at $59.99 USD. For more news, information, and media on the highly-anticipated open-world action-adventure title, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

