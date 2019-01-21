PS4’s ‘Days Gone’ Gets New Trailer, Pre-Order Bonuses And Collector’s Edition Detailed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has dropped a new trailer and new product details for its upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive: Days Gone.

More specifically, Sony has dished out the first trailer in a brand-new “World Series,” which will feature deeper dives into multiple aspects of Days Gone. The first, which you can check out below, is all about the game’s setting, which is as dangerous and brutal as it is beautiful.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Traveling the abandoned highways of the Farewell Wilderness is deadly,” writes Sony about the game’s setting on the PlayStation Blog. “You’ll pass through thick forests of ponderosa and pine (filled with wolves), venture into naturally formed lava tube caves (filled with Freakers), ride up steep trails to snow-covered peaks offering spectacular vistas (mind the Marauders — and Freakers — and cougars). Riding the broken roads through Days Gone offers landscapes that change quickly and dramatically, a living, breathing world — filled with things trying to kill you.

“The breathtaking natural beauty of Oregon’s High Desert, scarred by ancient volcanic activity, shaped in modern times by a dubious history of mining and logging, has long been a recreational area for outdoor enthusiasts who love to hike, camp, fish and backpack. During the pandemic that killed the world, tens of thousands of survivors fled into the wilderness not realizing that it was no safer than the homes, cabins, truck stops, saw mills and small towns they left behind.

“Freakers, drawn to mass graves dug throughout the Farewell Wilderness, were everywhere. Swarms of Freakers, Hordes of Freakers — all looking to feed. Throw in marauding groups of human enemies looking to rob and pillage everyone in their path, wildlife — infected or not — starving for food, and crazed cultists terrorizing anyone who won’t join them — and our love letter to the region begins to sounds more like a eulogy.”

In addition to providing a new trailer, Sony also revealed and detailed the game’s pre-order bonuses, as well as its variant editions. Here’s a rundown of each:

Pre-Order Bonuses:

Gas Tank Upgrade #1

Shroud Upgrade #1

Nitrous Upgrade #1

Drifter Crossbow (early unlock)

Dynamic Theme (exclusive to the PlayStation Store)

Collector’s Edition:

The Game

Days Gone Statue

Steelbook case

Collector’s pins

Physical and digital mini art book

Physical and digital original soundtrack

Four decals

Three Drifter bike skins

Monkey Wrench skill (early unlock)

Deacon vs. Horde dynamic theme

Digital Deluxe Edition:

Code for game

Digital soundtrack

Digital mini art book

Three Drifter bike skins

Monkey Wrench skill (early unlock)

Deacon vs. Horde dynamic theme

Days Gone is poised to release on April 26 via the PlayStation 4. For more news and coverage on the game, click here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.