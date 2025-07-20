5 Worst Killers in Dead By Daylight

With two highly anticipated crossovers finally coming to Dead by Daylight, the game has never felt more popular than it is now. Whether you’re a returning killer main or a new player trying the role out for the first time, you may find the desire to climb the ranks and achieving a high killer grade. To do so, you’ll need to find a killer that works best with your playstyle, and you’d probably be better off if you avoid some of the game’s currently weaker options.

Let me be clear: at the end of the day, you should play the Dead by Daylight killer that you enjoy the most. While there are certainly differences in the strength of killers in the game’s current meta, there’s no reason why a dedicated player of any of these killers can’t reach Iridescent and dominate in their games. However, if the game’s current meta is something that matters to you, then perhaps this list of the currently weakest killers in Dead by Daylight just might help you decide which killer to main in your ranked climb.

1) The Skull Merchant

image courtesy of Behaviour Interactive

Once considered one of the strongest killers in the game, this Dead by Daylight original character has had one of the furthest falls from the top in the game’s history, now considered to be the worst killer in the game.

This is thanks to a semi-recent nerf the killer received to her power. Where once her surveillance drones exposed survivors within their scan radius, essentially allowing the Skull Merchant to block off entire escape routes for survivors, they now simply hinder them, drastically reducing this killer’s ability to kill when paired with other, more minor changes to her kit.

2) The Trapper

image courtesy of Behaviour Interactive

Dead by Daylight’s poster child hasn’t kept up with the times all too well. The game has come a long way since Trapper was one of the few killers available to players, with countless DLC killers releasing to gradually power creep the poor boy out of relevance.

His weakness just comes from the sheer simplicity of his kit. While the ability to lay beartraps around the map to catch unaware survivors is a unique mechanic that can turn the tide of games, the Trapper simply does not have any abilities to help him in the chase, slowing down the gen rush, or hindering survivors beyond his bear traps. Unfortunately, many experienced DBD players also know how to avoid his traps, making him increasingly difficult to play as you climb the ranks.

This older killer is unfortunately so dated that even his Mori feels underwhelming.

3) Michael Myers

image courtesy of Behaviour Interactive

This one hurts to write, as Michael Myers is one of my favorite horror antagonists and my first killer main in Dead by Daylight. Like Trapper, Myers is a victim of time, feeling dated when compared to some of the game’s newer killers.

One major reason so many in the DBD community consider Michael Myers to be on the weaker side is thanks to his power. Beginning at m1, Myers has a shorter lunge and slower walking speed than any other killer in the game, and stalking your way up to tier 2 puts him at about average stats for the cast of killers, still relying on using his basic m1 attack with a slightly faster vaulting speed. Tier 3 is where Michael gets stronger, of course, but that’s only for about 60 seconds, and the removal of multiple-survivor stalking has greatly impacted his ability to get to that state.

Of course, Michael Myers does have some of the best addons in the game, and Tombstone Myers is a combination that leaves any experienced DBD player quaking in their boots. Unfortunately, Myers is generally on the weaker side, especially when you consider that Ghost Face essentially has a better version of his stalking/exposed mechanic.

4) Legion

image courtesy of Behaviour Interactive

I can’t lie, this one hurts too, as Legion is perhaps one of my favorite killers in the game. After a pretty extensive series of nerfs not long after Legion released, the killer has since been considered by the community to be one of the worst.

The killer’s Fatal Frenzy ability used to give them the ability to keep up with survivors with incredibly fast vaulting speeds. Since that was dropped, it’s now significantly harder to get four, or even the ever-sought-after five hits in Legion’s power. When you do succeed in a chase with this killer’s ability, you often end up on the other side of the map from the survivor you just injured, making them a very hard killer to play.

However, I consistently 4K with Legion, which goes to show that any killer on this list can still be a viable pick for a dedicated main.

5) The Clown

image courtesy of Behaviour Interactive

Rounding off this list with Dead by Daylight’s roundest killer, The Clown is considered to be weak for many of the same reasons as the Trapper and Myers are. This dated killer lacks many of the buffs other killers get to chasing survivors and securing hooks, and his power can be considered underwhelming compared to the game’s newer cast.

While the Clown’s Concoction allows him to slow survivors or speed himself up, practiced survivors can easily predict his throws and outmaneuver his debuffs with palettes, making him a hard killer to call strong. However, he comes with an undeniable fear factor that is being chased by a big, disheveled, killer clown… and that mori. Yikes!