Dead by Daylight Reveals New Resident Evil 2v8 Event Beginning Soon

Dead by Daylight is set to clash with Capcom’s famed survival-horror series Resident Evil in a new 2v8 event that will kick off in the coming days. To this point, Resident Evil has already been represented in DBD in multiple ways. Across Chapter 20 and Chapter 25 of DBD, developer Behaviour Interactive added Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, Ada Wong, and Rebecca Chambers as playable Survivors while Nemesis and Albert Wesker were brought in as Killers. Now, those two Killers are set to partner with one another in an event that will run for the majority of this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set to begin on February 10th, Dead by Daylight will introduce a new 2v8 game mode centered entirely around Resident Evil. First introduced this past summer, 2v8 has quickly become one of the most popular limited-time modes in all of DBD. Now, in its third iteration, Behaviour will have Wesker (The Mastermind) and Nemesis (The Nemesis) teaming up to take down a group of eight survivors. And if that premise alone wasn’t already exciting, this event is set to take place within the confines of the Raccoon City police department.

You can get a look at what this upcoming Dead by Daylight x Resident Evil collab will have in store via the teaser trailer below:

They meet at last.



2v8: Resident Evil is coming to Dead by Daylight. Stay tuned for more pic.twitter.com/eyC9pAUTmK — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) February 5, 2025

Beyond this game mode, Behaviour Interactive is set to add some new Resident Evil cosmetics to Dead by Daylight when this event begins. Nemesis will receive a new skin based on his original look in Resident Evil 3, while Wesker will be able to don his appearance from the remake of Resident Evil 4. Leon, Jill, Ada, and Rebecca are then all said to be getting new “classic” skins that players can snag as well.

Lastly, Behaviour Interactive has also confirmed that all Resident Evil characters will be available to play for free until this 2v8 event wraps up on February 25th. This means that even if you don’t own any of the Killers or Survivors that stem from Resident Evil, all of them will be unlocked and accessible in this 2v8 game mode. As such, if you have the slightest interest in checking out this Resident Evil event for yourself in DBD, there shouldn’t be any barriers of entry preventing you from being able to play it.