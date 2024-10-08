New DC Comics Video Game Quietly in the Works at WB Games

A new video game tied to DC Comics seems to have been leaked in a recent job listing. At this point in time, at least two DC projects are known to be in development at Warner Bros. Games. One of these is Batman: Arkham Shadow, which is the new VR title from developer Camouflaj that is slated to launch on Meta Quest 3 platforms exactly two weeks from today. The second is then Monolith's Wonder Woman, which was announced back in 2021 but since hasn't been shown off whatsoever. Now, it looks as though a third DC game is in the works, although details on which character or team it could be tied to isn't yet known.

Spotted in a listing at WB Games Montreal, the studio revealed that it's "looking for a Senior Producer to join its Game Development team, working on AAA titles set in the DC Comics Universe." This mention of said role being tied to DC was quickly scrubbed from the job description after being spotted by fans. As such, it's unknown if it was placed in the listing accidentally, or if was instead deleted to avoid disclosing what game is being worked on.

In all likelihood, the latter option is the more feasible one, especially given the history that WB Games Montreal has with working on DC Comics titles. Since being established in 2010, WB Games Montreal has served as the primary developer on Batman: Arkham Origins and Gotham Knights. It also happened to do support work on this year's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Given these previous projects, it's a near-certainty that WB Games Montreal will once again stay in the DC space.

Which DC Game Could Be Next?

Obviously, the biggest question surrounding this news is the DC property that WB Games Montreal could now be working with. Again, based on the studio's past, Batman would seem like an obvious candidate with a Gotham Knights sequel, in particular, being one potential endeavor. That being said, based on information that is publicly available, Gotham Knights didn't seem to sell all that well upon its launch back in 2022. While it wasn't a catastrophic failure to the level that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been, it also didn't perform particularly well from a critical or commercial standpoint to warrant a sequel.

Another potential character that WB Games Montreal could look to work with would be Superman. DC fans have requested in droves over the years for a Superman video game to come about, but the character hasn't had his own standalone game since 2006's Superman Returns. Most fans believe that a Superman game would be incredibly difficult to adapt, but perhaps WB Games Montreal could crack the code where other studios haven't.

There's also the chance that a specific DC team could get their own video game rather than a single character. Both Suicide Squad and Gotham Knights have shown that those in charge at WB Games value co-op-centric titles. As a result, perhaps a group like the Justice League, Teen Titans, or even the Green Lantern Corps could get their own game and would again allow multiple players to play with one another.

For now, the future of WB Games as a whole remains hazy as Batman: Arkham Shadow and Wonder Woman are the only two games in the works that the publisher has revealed. With The Game Awards 2024 set to take place in just a few short months, though, perhaps we'll learn more about Wonder Woman or see a completely new title announced at the annualized event.

Until then, which DC property are you hoping to see WB Games Montreal work with next? And do you think it will focus on a single character or a full team?