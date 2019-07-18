DC Universe Online Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

Back in May, Daybreak Games announced it was bringing its popular, free-to-play, and slightly dated MMO DC Universe Online to Nintendo Switch this summer. Fast-forward to today, and it has revealed when exactly the popular MMO is coming to the Nintendo console. After a daunting period of development full of challenges and adjustments, the game will arrive on Switch next month on August 6.

Unfortunately, accounts and characters from other platforms can not be transferred to the Switch version of the game. Why? Because it connects only to Nintendo accounts. In fact, it runs on its own server separate from other platforms as well, however, cross-play could come in the future, according to Daybreak Games.

That said, Daybreak Games pledges the Switch community will be rolled right into the game’s community. Further, the port will be in-line with other versions of the title.

“It’s very important to me that all of our communities stay the same and up to speed,” said Leah Bowers, Executive Producer on the game. “I didn’t want the Switch to be in a book all to itself; I wanted the other communities to benefit from the improvements that we were making and vice versa.”

“Bringing the game to the Switch was something that’s very close to my heart,” added Bowers. “Nintendo was the first console I really connected with; and yet, I associated the brand with first party or platform games. But when the switch came out, it blew my mind and highlighted the possibilities that were there.”

For those that don’t know: DC Universe Online first launched all the way back in 2011 via the PS3 and PC. It then came to PS4 in 2013, and then Xbox One in 2016. The game is eight years old at this point, but it still commands a pretty robust community, which will now be expanded upon with Switch users. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

