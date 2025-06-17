WB Games Focusing on Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, and DC After Restructure

Big changes seem to be in store for Warner Bros. Games, as the company looks to focus more on the key franchises that have proven most successful. As reported by Variety, a new leadership team has been assembled at the company which will directly oversee four of its biggest franchises: Mortal Kombat, DC, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones. No one appears to have been let go as a result of the restructure, and instead WB is promoting from within, with three existing studio heads now taking senior vice president roles overseeing either some of these franchises, or technology.

For Mortal Kombat and DC, WB Games has promoted Shaun Himmerick of NetherRealm Studios to a senior vice president role focused on developing and overseeing new gaming projects. For Harry Potter and Game of Thrones, Yves Lachance of Warner Bros. Montreal will fill a similar role. Finally, Steven Flenory of WB Games New York is now senior vice president of central tech & services. That role is a little more vague than the other two, with Flenory “overseeing game and publishing technology, customer service, quality assurance and user research.”

a game based on wonder woman was cancelled earlier this year, and its developer shut down

It’s still too early to know what this all means, but on the surface, it looks like there’s going to be a greater effort by WB Games to focus on the aspects of its business that have performed best. Hogwarts Legacy was a massive financial success, even while projects like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League struggled to find an audience. WB Games has clearly been having a difficult time lately, as projects like Monolith’s Wonder Woman game were cancelled, and the studio closed.

Between the failures of Wonder Woman, MultiVersus, and Suicide Squad, fans of DC properties been left starving for new video game content. Of course, rumors about Injustice 3 have been circulating for quite some time now, and today’s news could make that project all the more likely. Fans have been asking for another Injustice game for several years, and having the head of NetherRealm now overseeing both Mortal Kombat and DC would seem to make that even more likely than it was before. Of course, it’s impossible to say just how far off it might be.

Hopefully this restructure will help WB Games make the most out of the popular properties it currently owns. There are few companies with as deep a bench as Warner Bros., but WB Games has been unable to meaningfully capitalize on these properties in the world of gaming. Given the sheer amount of time that game development takes, it could be a while before we see this restructure pay off in any significant way. However, if it results in games along the level of Rocksteady’s beloved Batman Arkham trilogy or Avalanche’s success with Hogwarts Legacy, these moves could end up proving worth it.

