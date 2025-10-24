D&D Is Giving Away a New Free Adventure With a Baldur’s Gate 3 Connection

Over the years, Dungeons & Dragons has introduced players to a wide variety of campaign settings. From horror-coded realms like Ravenloft to the mysteries of the Feywild, there’s no shortage of worlds to explore. But for many, the Forgotten Realms’ setting of Faerun has become a second home, thanks to the sheer number of hours spent there during the epic campaign that is Baldur’s Gate 3. And now, players can return to Faerun for a short and sweet new adventure entirely for free, thanks to a D&D Beyond preview of the upcoming Forgotten Realms sourcebooks.

Given the popularity of Baldur’s Gate 3, it makes sense that the 2024 revision of 5e is getting ready to return to the Forgotten Realms in a big way. In November, players will be able to get their hands on the upcoming Forgotten Realms: Heroes of Faerun and Forgotten Realms: Adventures in Faerun source books. These companion texts give DMs and players everything they need to explore Faerun, in the most expansive dive into the region’s lore in D&D history. And ahead of their release, Wizards of the Coast is offering up one of the new adventures for free.

New Free Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot Brings Players Back to the Forgotten Realms

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The two new Forgotten Realms source books don’t arrive until November 11th, though you can already pre-order them on D&D Beyond. But if you’re eager to return to Faerun in tabletop form, you can get a taste of the new adventures that await via the free one-shot adventure, The Tenebrous Stone. This brief adventure is geared at level 3 characters, and it’s got a slightly spooky vibe that makes it a perfect Halloween one-shot.

In The Tenebrous Stone, players will arrive in the village of Helmsdale, only to learn it is beset with a magical plague. The villagers believe a nearby quarry has been cursed, and it’s really killing the vibes of the town. Naturally, our brave adventurers must go forth to uncover the mystery in exchange for some cold, hard cash. This is one of the 50+ “pick up and play” adventures that DMs will find in the Forgotten Realms: Adventures in Faerun source book. So, it’s a great way to get an early taste of what that tome has to offer to see whether it’s one you’ll want to add to your collection.

Along with the free PDF, which players can claim on D&D Beyond, Wizards of the Coast is offering up a free quickplay map for its Maps VTT. The virtual tabletop recently became free for all players, with some features still locked behind a Master Tier subscription. If you’ve been curious to try the VTT, this new Forgotten Realms adventure is a great way to sample what it has to offer while also getting to reminisce about your time playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The Forgotten Realms sourcebooks aren’t officially Baldur’s Gate 3 texts, but they certainly feature a few winks and nods. Karlach is clearly present in some of the artwork for Adventures in Faerun. And those who buy the Ultimate Bundle will get an Astarion-themed adventure book thrown in for free. There’s even a Baldur’s Gate 3 Digital Map Pack for Maps VTT in the mix. But whether you want to bring BG3 to your tabletop or create your own version of Faerun, these sourcebooks should have plenty of lore to do it.

The new Forgotten Realms source books for D&D 5e release on November 11th. They are available for pre-order now via D&D Beyond. The free Level 3 adventure, The Tenebrous Stone, can be claimed digitally via D&D Beyond.

