Dragon’s Dogma 2 Gets First New Update in Months, Patch Notes Revealed

Capcom has released a new update for Dragon’s Dogma 2 today across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Prior to today, Capcom hadn’t let loose a new patch for Dragon’s Dogma 2 since the end of October 2024. This previous update added PS5 Pro support to the action-adventure title to make it run and look better than ever before. Now, nearly one month into 2025, Capcom has come back and rectified a few more issues in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Downloadable right now, this new Dragon’s Dogma 2 update isn’t a vast one by any means. Capcom hasn’t added any new content to the game on this patch and has instead only resolved some lingering bugs that players have continued to come across. Some of these bugs were tied to enemy respawns, Pawns, and other NPCs.

Moving forward, previous leaks have suggested that Capcom could be planning DLC for Dragon’s Dogma 2. This wouldn’t be much of a shock given that the original Dragon’s Dogma went on to later receive the Dark Arisen expansion, which was quite popular with players. With Dragon’s Dogma 2 nearing its first anniversary of release, there’s a chance that Capcom might share more of the plans for the game’s future in the weeks ahead.

Until that happens, though, you can get a look at the full patch notes for today’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 update below.

