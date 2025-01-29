Dragon’s Dogma 2 Gets First New Update in Months, Patch Notes Revealed

Capcom has released a new update for Dragon’s Dogma 2 today across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Prior to today, Capcom hadn’t let loose a new patch for Dragon’s Dogma 2 since the end of October 2024. This previous update added PS5 Pro support to the action-adventure title to make it run and look better than ever before. Now, nearly one month into 2025, Capcom has come back and rectified a few more issues in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
Downloadable right now, this new Dragon’s Dogma 2 update isn’t a vast one by any means. Capcom hasn’t added any new content to the game on this patch and has instead only resolved some lingering bugs that players have continued to come across. Some of these bugs were tied to enemy respawns, Pawns, and other NPCs.
Moving forward, previous leaks have suggested that Capcom could be planning DLC for Dragon’s Dogma 2. This wouldn’t be much of a shock given that the original Dragon’s Dogma went on to later receive the Dark Arisen expansion, which was quite popular with players. With Dragon’s Dogma 2 nearing its first anniversary of release, there’s a chance that Capcom might share more of the plans for the game’s future in the weeks ahead.
Until that happens, though, you can get a look at the full patch notes for today’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 update below.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 January 29th Update Patch Notes
Modifications and Fixes
- Fixing issue where some enemies wouldn’t respawn until the game was restarted.
- Fixing issue where the resistance index of some enemies and NPCs towards some status anomalies wasn’t reflected correctly.
- Fixing issue where Pawns would sometimes lead to previously activated forgotten riftstones if there were open slots for support Pawns.
- Fixing issue where Pawns of other players would sometimes not appear in riftstones when the Arisen is above level 998.
- Fixing issue where sometimes Pawns would speak lines that don’t correspond to their specialization.