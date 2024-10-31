Dragon’s Dogma 2 Gets Huge New Update With Patch Notes

Capcom has released a new update today for Dragon’s Dogma 2 across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In recent months, new patches for Dragon’s Dogma 2 have started to slow down just a bit. While Capcom has continued to support the game frequently, these updates haven’t come about at the same cadence that was seen closer to its launch in early 2024. Fortunately, for those who have been looking for an important new update to Dragon’s Dogma 2, that has now come about, especially for those on PlayStation.

Downloadable right now, the new Dragon’s Dogma 2 update today has primarily laid the groundwork for the release of the PS5 Pro. While the console itself isn’t yet out, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is now compatible with the improved PS5 hardware and will be ready when it releases on November 7th. To that end, DD2 now contains two additional graphical options that are exclusive to PS5 Pro.

Other than this, Capcom has also made some smaller tweaks to Dragon’s Dogma 2 that impact all platforms. These fixes are primarily related to certain spells and abilities that weren’t acting properly in certain circumstances. Lastly, one final adjustment to the character creator has also been made.

You can find the full patch notes for today’s new Dragon’s Dogma 2 update attached below.

PlayStation 5 Pro

Modifications for the PlayStation 5 Pro

Adding PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution to the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Adding “Balanced” as a selection under Graphics Quality in the Graphics section of the Options menu.

PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

Modifications and Fixes

Fixing issue during “Nesting Troubles” where throwing the jar of poison into the saurian nest would not progress the quest.

Fixing issue where Pawns of the Calm or Straightforward inclination would cease all activity after failing to use “Levitate”.

Fixing issue where the minimap would repeatedly zoom in and out while passing through the Hermit’s Retreat.

Fixing issue where the power of the spell “Maelstrom” was drastically increased when Myrddin was fighting with the player’s party.

PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S

Modifications and Fixes