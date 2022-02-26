Dead by Daylight Bonus Bloodpoint Event Starts Soon

Dead by Daylight players have an event to look forward to this coming week that’ll give them plenty of extra Bloodpoints to spend on their Killers and Survivors. That event will see players being awarded 1.5 times the among of Bloodpoints they’d usually get, so it’s not one to miss. It’s not quite as good as getting double the amount since you’ll only be getting a bit more than you’d typically receive for a match, but the good news is that it’s live for an entire week instead of just a weekend so that you’ve got more time to take part.

The Bloodpoint event in question is scheduled to begin on February 28th at 11 a.m. ET, Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive announced this week. It’ll last from then until March 7th and is scheduled to end at the same time. It applies to all of Dead by Daylight’s Trials whether you’re playing as a Survivor or a Killer, so win or lose, you’ll get extra Bloodpoints.

Savvy Dead by Daylight players will know that events like this one are the perfect time to bust out those perks that award you with extra Bloodpoints based on your performance during a trial. There are a couple of options that allow for that to happen, but the most popular one of those you’ll see used is Barbecue & Chili, the perk tied to Leatherface. Bringing that perk into the match as a Killer will award you a stackable bonus of Bloodpoints based on how many different Survivors you’re able to hook, so even if you have a poor game playing as someone with that perk enabled, you’ll come out of it much fuller of Bloodpoints than you were before thanks to perks like that and this next week’s event.

While you can naturally use those Bloodpoints however you see fit after earning them throughout the next week, you may want to hold onto them if you’re planning on getting the game’s next DLC. The Sadako Rising Chapter which is based on the Ringu series is scheduled to release on March 8th just after this event ends, so you’ll be off to a promising start if you hold onto those Bloodpoints in preparation for the new Killer.