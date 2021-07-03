Dead by Daylight Is Buffing Another Killer in the Next Update

✖

Dead by Daylight’s next big release is the Mid-Chapter Update that comes between the Resident Evil Chapter and whatever comes afterwards, and in that update, players will see a buff for none other than The Trickster himself. The newest original Killer to be added to the game is getting a better version of his Main Event ability as well as some adjustments to a number of different add-ons and perks. All of these changes will be playable first on the test servers before getting their live release, though a release date for the Mid-Chapter Update hasn’t yet been announced.

While the Main Event changes are some of the most notable adjustments, The Trickster’s basic knife-throwing ability is getting buffed, too. It’ll take fewer knives to damage players which will help the Killer down a Survivor faster, though Behaviour Interactive said that skilled Survivors will still be able to break line of sight to have their lacerations start falling off.

Below are the main changes coming to the Killer’s knife throws and his Main Event ability. To see the full list of changes coming for the perks and add-ons, too, you can see those through the latest developer update from Behaviour Interactive.

Laceration

The number of knives required to damage a Survivor has been reduced to 6 (down from 8)

The delay before laceration decay starts has been reduced to 10 seconds (down from 20 seconds)

The rate of decay for laceration has been increased to 0.3/s while running and 0.4/s all other times (up from 0.235/s and 0.175/s respectively)

Reduced the amount of laceration lost for hitting a Survivor with a basic attack from 4 to 3

Main Event

Main Event activation time has been shortened to 0.5 seconds (down from 1.5 seconds)

The number of knives required to activate Main Event has been increased to 30

Increased the amount of time you can hold Main Event to 30 seconds (up from 10 seconds)

Added hit indicators that appear where the Survivor was hit

The same Mid-Chapter update is also continuing the work from the developer’s Realm Beyond initiative where graphics and other non-gameplay parts of the game are updated. That means that we’ll see a couple of different Survivors get their visual updates that have been teased occasionally to bring them more in line with the rest of the more recent characters.