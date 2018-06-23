Dead by Daylight Devs Share Update on Curtain Call for Consoles

Dead by Daylight developers Behaviour Digital filled players in on the status of the new chapter called The Curtain Call that’s out now for PC but has yet to land on consoles.

With the PC players receiving the paid DLC earlier in the month, console players have been waiting for their shot at trying out the new Killer, Survivor, and map that comes with Curtain Call. The launch trailer above shows what’s included in the new chapter, and until it launches on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, that and gameplay videos from PC players are all that those on consoles have to look at.

Behaviour is aware of the console players’ eagerness to get on with the clown-filled chapter though and shared an update on the certification process that they’re currently working with. As many players will already know, pushing updates on the PC version is quicker than letting them loose on consoles, so it’s taking a while longer to release the chapter for the PS4 and Xbox One. Apologizing to players for the wait, Behaviour reminded players of the PC vs. console differences and explained why this one in particular is taking a while longer to get to everyone.

CONSOLE CERTIFICATION PROCESS & UPDATE

“As part of our mandate to launch high-quality content, we are now using the Public Test Build to publish updates,” the certification process update from Behaviour explained. “To release a quality build created after the PTB for this specific 2.0.0 update, our most substantial so far, the certification process on console was more complex. The PC platform, however, grants us the ability to publish our build instantaneously. It is important to note that in the future our updates will be lighter, which should ensure that this certification delay does not happen again.”

Adding a new Killer that’ll strike fear into those with coulrophobia, Curtain Call introduces The Clown, a macabre, face-painted assailant who uses sinister concoctions to do his dirty work. His power, The Afterpiece Tonic, lets players throw a bottle at Survivors that creates a gas cloud which reduces their vision and movement speed while causing them to make more noise to reveal their position. Like the other Killers, The Clown also comes with three perks, all of which can be seen through the game’s Steam page for the DLC. A Survivor named Kate Denson also comes with the DLC with her own perks with Father Campbell’s Chapel added as the latest playable map.