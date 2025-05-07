Dead by Daylight Scrambles to Fix Cosmetic Purchase Requirements for New Survivor

After debuting in the PTB last month, new Survivor Orela Rose was officially added to Dead by Daylight this week, alongside some new cosmetics for players to purchase. Players initially had the option of purchasing Day Shift and Night Shift outfits using Iridescent Shards or Auric Cells, but the former option has been removed. The option to purchase these skins using Iridescent Shards will return later this month, but the game currently has a campaign underway to raise money for the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation. The plan is to donate 100% of the proceeds from these purchases to the foundation, but that’s not possible with the Iridescent Shard option.

“These cosmetics were mistakenly released as available in Iridescent Shards. As the only way to support the charity initiative is with Auric Cells, we’ve temporarily removed the IS option. This will be reinstated when the campaign ends on May 27th,” the game’s developers wrote in a post on X/Twitter. “Thank you for understanding our desire to make this as impactful as possible for our friends at Sainte-Justine!”

orela rose is the latest survivor in dead by daylight

This has prompted a number of questions from Dead by Daylight players that purchased those skins using Iridescent Shards. At this time, it’s not clear if those purchases will be honored, or if players will be refunded. If it’s the latter, players can simply wait until the campaign comes to an end next month if they don’t want to spend the required Auric Cells. Some fans are also frustrated that they made the purchase assuming that the Iridescent Shards would go towards the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation; obviously, that didn’t happen! Hopefully Behaviour Interactive can help clear up the situation a little further, because there are some big questions currently unanswered.

In Dead by Daylight, Orela Rose became a paramedic following a tragedy in her past. After the preventable death of her best friend, Orela decided to become a paramedic to make sure that she had the knowledge to save someone’s life if she ever found herself in a similar situation. The character’s perks draw on her history as a healer, so offering Day Shift and Night Shift outfits makes a lot of sense based on the character’s backstory. Since the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation is a charity that helps women and children in Quebec, this campaign seems to be a pretty logical fit for the character.

Hopefully Behaviour Interactive can find a way to resolve this in a way that’s fair to both Dead by Daylight players, and the charity. Some players really did think that they were donating to the foundation by purchasing these cosmetics using Iridescent Shards, and it’s clear this whole thing has been one big miscommunication. For the time being, anyone that doesn’t have the Auric Cells to spend will have to wait until the campaign comes to an end on May 27th.

