Dead by Daylight Players Can Now Vote on Upcoming DLC Chapter

Dead by Daylight players have an opportunity to help shape the game’s future. Behaviour Interactive has launched a new website that allows players to vote on different aspects related to a new Survivor and Killer for an upcoming DLC chapter. Voting is live right now, but there are only two questions available, one per each character. The first round of voting will close on June 30th at 12 p.m. ET. New rounds will take place every two weeks, offering a different set of options for fans to vote on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first entry in the Grimoire focuses on a new Survivor that has been plucked from their world, and dragged into the Fog. Those who participate in the voting will be able to decide what kind of world this character hails from. The four options include an ordinary world like our own, a collapsed world decimated by “chaos and ruin,” a touched world where supernatural occurrences are “rare but undeniably real,” and an arcane world where “what you call the arcane is our science.” Each of these options are pretty different from the rest, and should greatly shape how this character reacts to the horrors that await them in the next Dead by Daylight chapter.

dead by daylight’s next killer could be a supernatural one similar to the plague

After determining the new Survivor’s world, participants will then be prompted to answer the first question related to Dead by Daylight‘s upcoming Killer. For this character, the developers are offering four initial options for the villain: grounded, supernatural, otherworldly, or chimeric. The grounded option will be a normal human, albeit “an unhinged, cold-blooded” one, and the rest will all offer different takes on various monster types. For supernatural, the developers say the Killer will be a “dark presence with powers unknown,” similar to The Plague and The Wraith. Voting for otherworldly will result in a Killer that’s more Lovecraftian in nature. Finally, the Chimeric option will give the game a monstrous Killer that is “a twisted creation of nature,” such as a werewolf.

It will be interesting to see the final results from the first round of voting. Both questions really help to shape the initial direction for both of these new Dead by Daylight characters, but there are a lot of great potential follow-ups that could build on each framework. At the very least, this should be a fun way for the game’s community to participate and feel like they’re making some kind of difference. Live-service games like Dead by Daylight can only thrive as long as they maintain an engaged audience, so this is a good way to get players invested and interested in plans for the future.

Sometimes when companies offer voting opportunities, it’s easy to see a predetermined outcome. In this case, it will be interesting to see how things play out, because we could get a radically different combination of characters for this Dead by Daylight chapter, and that could help determine the narrative direction. A Survivor from a collapsed world might be largely unfazed by an Eldritch Horror, but one from an ordinary world certainly would! Readers interested in participating in the voting can do so right here.

Are you planning to participate in this round of voting? What do you want to see from the game’s new Survivor and Killer? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!