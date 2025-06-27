Annual Dead by Daylight Event Returns for the Very Last Time

One of Dead by Daylight’s annual events, The Twisted Masquerade, has returned once again. However, this is a special one, as Behaviour Interactive has confirmed it will be the final time players get to partake in The Twisted Masquerade. The fourth and final occurrence of this event begins on June 26th and runs until July 17th. Considering the finality of this celebratory event, fans will not want to miss out.

The Twisted Masquerade is an event to die for, literally, and sees a return to celebrate nine years of Dead by Daylight. Throughout this event, locales will be decked out in festive and lavish ornamentation. The Bag of Tryks returns, too, and there are heaps of new rewards players can collect by playing Dead by Daylight.

The goodies in The Twisted Masquerade can be earned by completing event-specific quests and rewarding players with Gilden Trinkets. These are used to claim various themed rewards for both Survivors and Killers. The rewards include masks, weapons, badges, banners, charms, and even outfits. More quests will be added throughout the event and there are daily login rewards to grab too.

Players can locate Masquerade Pillars and claim an invitation. Doing so as either the Killer or Survivor will grant a temporary ability. This differs for both roles, either making it easier to escape for Survivors or allowing Killers to teleport their victims straight to a hook. Survivors may also be able to activate quiet mode while killers can remotely break a pallet.

The Bag of Tryks opens at the beginning of every trial, and five random cards will be pulled. These impact the match with a new card being revealed throughout. Some have mild effects while others drastically change the way the game plays for both Survivors and the Killer in Dead by Daylight.

Do you plan to participate in Dead by Daylight’s last Twisted Masquerade? Are you sad to see the event go? Let us know in the comments below!