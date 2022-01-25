Dead by Daylight Update Surprises Players With Two New Features

A new Dead by Daylight update on Android, iOS, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside official patch notes that reveal and detail everything Behaviour Interactive has done with 5.5.0. And it’s not much of extreme consequence, however, there are two new features that players have been requesting for a while. There’s some bad news though.

In a blurb accompanying the patch notes, Behaviour Interactive notes that “due to an increase in file compression,” this update will require players to download “almost” the entire game. The silver lining is that this means the game is now 20 GB smaller. The developer notes that this is the “first step” in “reducing future patch times.”

Below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes:

Features

Fixed some specific vulnerabilities that could be abused by cheaters

Hit feedback has been adjusted to reduce the frequency of visual feedback in the case of a rejected hit (especially for instances of Dead Hard

New Feature: Interaction Behavior – Hold / Toggle

When set to Toggle, you no longer need to hold the interaction button for interaction (Fixing generators, healing, kicking generators, etc.)

To end the interaction, you will need to press the interaction button a second time (or use the “Run to Cancel” option detailed below!)

Located in the Options menu under “Controls”

Available for both Survivor and Killer as separate settings

New Feature: Run to Cancel – On / Off

When enabled, survivor players can cancel an interaction by giving a run input (ie the run modifier and a direction to move)

Located in the Options menu under “Controls”

Only available for Survivors

THE REST OF THE PATCH NOTES (BUG FIXES, KILLER PERKS, CONTENT, ETC) CLICK HERE.

Dead by Daylight is available Android, iOS, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the asymmetric survival horror game — including not just the latest official news, but the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, speculation, and even the latest deals — click right here.