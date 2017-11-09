Freddy Krueger Revealed in Dead by Daylight’s A Nightmare on Elm Street Trailer

A new trailer for Dead by Daylight confirms that Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street is the latest Killer to join the game’s growing roster.

The asymmetrical multiplayer game is full of a variety of Killers, some of them original characters and others pulled straight from iconic horror films, but Freddy Krueger looks as though he’ll be one of the most menacing ones yet. He joins the ranks of other Killers such as Michael Myers from Halloween and Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre along with original characters such as The Trapper and The Huntress.

Freddy Krueger’s trailer can be seen above, and while it confirms that Freddy Krueger will be available to Steam players on Oct. 26, it does leave some questions unanswered about his gameplay.

Freddy Krueger’s Gameplay

While it looks as though PC players will be the first ones to play as Freddy Krueger ahead of those on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the trailer doesn’t lend much information about his in-game abilities.

The Killer’s in Dead by Daylight typically have a basic melee attack as well as a special power that differentiates them from other characters. The Trapper uses bear traps, Michael Myers has special stalking abilities, and Leatherface obviously uses his chainsaw, but how Freddy Krueger’s power will be implemented might be a tricky one.

Dead by Daylight has a pretty straightforward gameplay for Killers that consists of chasing down Survivors, injuring them, and throwing them on a hook, but Freddy Krueger specializes in isolating his victims and playing off their fears. Freddy Krueger might utilize some sort of Dream World technique to cause hallucinations like another Killer, The Doctor, but it should be interesting to see how it’s implemented. His perks have also yet to be revealed at this time.

