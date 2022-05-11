Dead by Daylight Releases New Prime Gaming Skin

✖

Dead by Daylight players who double as Prime Gaming subscribers have routinely been enjoying some free loot in the asymmetrical game each month, and this week, the community got yet another Prime Gaming drop to redeem. This one is for Meg, the character who's continuously been one of the more popular Survivors to play as given her instant availability and her useful perks. The skin is the "Cycle Carrier" outfit, and you can claim it right now if you have an active Prime Gaming subscription.

This outfit in question can be seen below courtesy of the Prime Gaming Twitter account where it was highlighted as soon as the new cosmetic was made available. It features a short-haired version of meg outfitted with a mask and a vibrant jacket along with shorts and a pair of boots. As is the case with other skins, you're able to mix and match this one with different Meg cosmetics, too, so you can take parts of this look and combine them with others to create your own style.

This @DeadByBHVR offer is ~Very Rare~



Prime members can get a Meg Thomas Cycle Carrier Outfit for free!



Click here to claim 👉 https://t.co/i7XeYZFfPF pic.twitter.com/4B7p5jQfxk — Prime Gaming (@primegaming) May 10, 2022

Past Prime Gaming drops in Dead by Daylight have been added to the running blog post that's updated every month with the new gear, but for whatever reason, this latest drop hasn't been added there just yet. It's still available in the game itself, however, as people have already been showing off the skin in-game and on social media.

Some of those screenshots shared that showed off the skin pointed out that there appears to be an issue with this cosmetic right now. The grey piece of clothing around Meg's neck in the outfit apparently sticks around whenever it's used with other cosmetic parts in a way that doesn't play nicely with other skins. This'll presumably be fixed at a later date, but until then, you can still wear the skin as a whole since there are no apparent issues with the complete set.

To claim this skin, all you have to do is sign into your Amazon account where your Prime Gaming subscription is currently enabled. After claiming the loot here, you'll receive a code for the cosmetic. Enter that in-game and you'll have the skin waiting for you. Past skins have expired on the 10th of every month, so expect this one to be available from now until June 10th.