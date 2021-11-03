Dead by Daylight’s Next Two Chapters Have Leaked

Dead by Daylight’s next two chapters — Chapter 22 and Chapter 23 — have reportedly leaked online, courtesy of Reddit. Unfortunately, the leaks don’t divulge a ton of details, but their claims are bolstered by media. And for the next two chapters of the game, players are apparently getting more licensed content with one chapter, and original content with the other, or more specifically Chapter 22 will be dubbed the “Crow’s Nest” while Chapter 23 will be a licensed Conjuring chapter.

At the moment of publishing, specific details on these two chapters aren’t available, and so far, Behaviour Interactive has not addressed the pair of leaks and the speculation they have created. When and if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What these leaks do confirm is that not only is the game’s support nowhere near over, but Behaviour Interactive is still pouring plenty of resources into this support, as getting the license for The Conjuring likely wasn’t cheap.

As for when this content will be officially revealed, we don’t know. That said, leaks — when accurate — can often speed up official news. Whether this pattern will repeat in this instance, remains to be seen, but it’s certainly possible players will hear about at least Chapter 22 sooner rather than later.

Dead by Daylight is available worldwide via the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on Dead by Daylight and all things gaming — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here or, alternatively, on the relevant and recent links listed right below:

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think about more licensed content coming to Dead by Daylight?