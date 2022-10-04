Dead by Daylight x PUBG Crossover Announced

Dead by Daylight and PUBG: Battlegrounds are set to have a crossover between the two properties, developers Behaviour Interactive and Krafton announced this week. Based on some artwork and teaser tweets shared ahead of the full reveal of this crossover, it seems that this will be PUBG's horror event for the Halloween season, but how the event will impact both games – Dead by Daylight in particular – remains to be seen given that the developers did not give an idea of when the full reveal would happen.

The image below is the only one we have to go off of now, and all it does is confirm that a crossover is indeed happening. We see several PUBG combatants where the Survivors in Dead by Daylight would normally be with some of the horror game's original Killers towering over them.

Is it just me, or is the battleground looking a little foggy today? 🌫

An exciting collab is in the forecast. https://t.co/XifeX2deHw — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) October 3, 2022

PUBG and Dead by Daylight isn't exactly the first crossover pairing one might think of when imagining which game each property could mesh with, but both of them get plenty of crossovers on their own, so it already works in that sense. Dead by Daylight's crossovers are typically full-fledged Chapters featuring licensed characters from other IPs, though the game recently broke that trend with an Attack on Titan crossover that added several skins and other cosmetics to the game. Even if the event is primarily geared towards PUBG, there's a good chance Dead by Daylight will get at least something like a charm for Killers and Survivors that'll perhaps be something like a PUBG helmet or a frying pan.

PUBG, on the other hand, is no stranger to crossovers for cosmetics and events and welcomes them pretty much all the time. An Assassin's Creed crossover was announced earlier in the year, for example, though the wackier events are typically relegated to the PUBG Mobile game. For Honor got a Dead by Daylight-themed event last year for Halloween where The Trapper paid a visit in Ubisoft's game, so perhaps we'll see something similar for PUBG.