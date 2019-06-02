Dead by Daylight Roadmap Includes 4 Chapters and New Features

Dead by Daylight’s biggest livestream event ever has been wrapped up, and from that, we have a roadmap for the game’s fourth year and everything that is to come from it. It’ll consist of four Chapters that we know of – one of which has already been revealed – and continued gameplay performance and balance improvements. New features such as the Archives will give players a better understanding of the Dead by Daylight lore and characters, and both the Nintendo Switch and mobile versions are currently in the works.

The big livestream was touted by Behaviour Interactive in the days leading up to it with the video above succinctly going over the contents of the roadmap that outlined what’s to come. Dead by Daylight’s first chapter of the Year 4 will add Ghostface to the game, a new Killer that players were already aware of thanks to leaks and an announcement trailer. Freddy’s rework will be released before the second Chapter is out along with a rework of the Killer’s Badham Preschool map.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To learn more check out our Year 4 Dev Diary #DeadbyDaylight #DBDyear4

Click here: https://t.co/OR1wZXD9zS pic.twitter.com/UaXkSziqfa — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) May 31, 2019

In Chapter 13, the one that’ll come after Ghostface’s release, we’ll see the first of the Archives and Rifts. These Archives will give players a chance to complete challenges such as “Catch a Survivor in the Trapper’s Trap immediately after they vault,” according to the video above. By completing these, you’ll receive Blood Points, cinematics, a new reward called Completion Charms, and journal entries that reveal more about the game. These Archives are coupled with Rifts, a battle pass-like feature that consists of cosmetic rewards.

Survive together… or not when Dead by Daylight creeps onto the #NintendoSwitch on September 24! https://t.co/qHvcjH7ghY pic.twitter.com/LQ5RL81rbN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 29, 2019

For Nintendo Switch owners, we now also have a confirmed date for when the game will be out on that platform. News of the Switch version was first shared back in February, and according to the information shared in the developers’ livestream, the Switch version will be out on September 24th. Behaviour Interactive also confirmed that a mobile version of the game is in the works, and while it’ll give players a chance to interact with Dead by Daylight differently, the developers said it’ll still be at its core the same experience.