Dead By Daylight Makes A Killing With New Sales Record

While some players prefer the familiar territory of Friday the 13th: The Game – and slaughtering innocents with Jason Voorhees – there are those that prefer the equally dark, and highly enjoyable, Dead By Daylight.

The game, which was released by Starbreeze Publishing and Behaviour Digital last year, has become a smash hit, and with its release in the overseas Asian markets, the teams have announced that it has reached a new sales record.

They announced that the game has sold more than three million copies since its initial release, across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC platforms. Not bad for a multiplayer-oriented release, where the main goal is survive (unless you’re the killer, of course).

Of course, it helps that the game got some noteworthy stalkers added to the roster. Back in September, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre joined the party, bringing his traditional buzzsaw with him. And during Halloween, Freddy Krueger decided to drop by, as the latest villain to be added.

With the game debuting in overseas market, you can expect the publisher to continue supporting it with fresh content. It didn’t have any announcements at this time, but with the new year approaching, don’t be surprised if Behaviour Digital has some, ahem, fresh blood coming to the game.

Dead By Daylight is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.