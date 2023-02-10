Dead by Daylight Teases Terminator-Style Killer

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive is teasing a new Killer, and it's one that looks a whole lot like something akin to the Terminator. A brief teaser shared on social media showed off a skull outfitted with some hi-tech gear that certainly indicates this Killer will lean more into sci-fi than it does the supernatural compared to many of the rest of the Killers in the game's roster. In line with how Behaviour typically handles these teases, a full reveal is coming soon.

The teaser below is the only thing we have to go off of right now, and it only shows about 30 seconds of content to mine for hints as to what's coming. We do get the title of the next Chapter at the end of the teaser, however, with Behaviour saying that we'll learn more about Tools of Torment on February 15th.

Cutting edge innovation. pic.twitter.com/uLpxY3o7Ew — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) February 10, 2023

At a glance, the teaser certainly gives off Terminator vibes. Schematics laying on a table show the ambitions of whoever's crafted this apparatus the skull has on, and the skull itself has something resembling an eyepatch that certainly invokes the image of a Terminator's fiery red eyes.

Is the Terminator Coming to Dead by Daylight?

Dead by Daylight is no stranger to licensed Killers given that everything from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to Nightmare on Elm Street is in the game, but is this Killer actually going to be part of an official Terminator Chapter?

Based on what's shown in the teaser trailer, it's probably not going to be an official Terminator crossover. For one, the skull in the teaser looks to be a real human skull and not one made out of metal, so that goes against what we've seen from the Terminator movies. The red glow from the mouth is the same case – it's close to what we'd expect from a Terminator, but not quite on-target enough to be a clear reference.

What's in Dead by Daylight's Tools of Torment Chapter?

So, if it's not really the Terminator, what's in this next Chapter? A sci-fi-style Killer at a minimum, and the most recently updated roadmap for the game gives an idea of what else is planned.

That roadmap says that we'll get a new Killer and a new Survivor in March, so this Chapter should bring about both of those. There's no mention of a new map, however, so don't bet on seeing that included in the DLC.